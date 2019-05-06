LONDON — The Latest on the newest royal baby in Britain (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has congratulated Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on the birth of their son.

May tweeted: "Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of their baby boy. Wishing you all the best at this happy time."

The baby was born at 5:26 a.m. and weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

___

2:55 p.m.

A beaming Prince Harry says he and his wife Meghan have a healthy baby boy.

Harry says he's "incredibly proud" of his wife after she gave birth early Monday morning. The baby weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and palace officials say he was born at 5:26 a.m. Monday.

The infant, now the seventh in line to the British throne, has not yet been named.

The prince says he is "over the moon" about the birth of their first child and said more details will be shared in the coming days. He spoke Monday before TV cameras.

Officials say senior royals including Queen Elizabeth II have been informed of the birth, as has the family of his late mother, Princess Diana.

___

2:45 p.m.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are the proud parents of a new baby boy.

The baby, who has not yet been named, is seventh in line for the British throne and is Queen Elizabeth II's eighth great-grandchild.

It is the first child for Harry and Meghan, who married a year ago. Harry spoke before cameras on Monday afternoon.

The duchess is a 37-year-old retired American actress formerly known as Meghan Markle. The 34-year-old prince is the son of Prince Charles — next in line for the throne — and Princess Diana, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Harry has long spoken of his desire to start a family.