BROOKVILLE, Pa. — The Latest on a Catholic priest pleading guilty to child sexual abuse charges (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

A former priest in the Erie Diocese is admitting that he committed sexual abuse of children, pleading guilty to corruption of minors and child endangerment.

The Rev. David Lee Poulson pleaded guilty to the two felonies in a western Pennsylvania courthouse on Wednesday.

The 65-year-old from Oil City is one of two Roman Catholic priests to be charged as part of a grand jury investigation that concluded hundreds of clergy had sexually abused at least 1,000 children over seven decades in the state.

The other priest also is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to indecent assault this summer.

Prosecutors say Poulson abused an altar boy dozens of times in church rectories, and had him confess afterward. They say he also abused the boy and attempted to assault another boy at a hunting camp.

10:15 p.m.

A Roman Catholic priest accused of sexually abusing two boys and having one confess afterward is scheduled to appear in a western Pennsylvania courtroom for what is described as a plea hearing.

Court records don't specify the type of plea involving 65-year-old the Rev. David Lee Poulson, who was arrested in May.

Poulson's lawyer didn't return a phone message, and the attorney general's office declined to comment on the hearing.

Poulson is one of two priests charged as a result of a statewide grand jury investigation that concluded about 300 priests had abused at least 1,000 children over seven decades.

The other, Rev. John Thomas Sweeney, pleaded guilty to indecent assault this summer.

Prosecutors have alleged Poulson abused an altar boy in church rectories more than 20 times.

