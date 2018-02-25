NEW YORK — The Latest on Samsung's new phones (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Samsung's new smartphones have another feature: a second annual price increase for some customers.

The phones' design is largely static compared to last year's models, despite a nicer camera. But the devices will be more expensive for many.

Last year's phones cost $100 more than earlier models, and some carriers will sell the Galaxy S9 at even higher prices — about $790 at AT&T, for instance.

The S9 comes out March 16.

Analyst Carolina Milanesi warns that while the camera has great improvements, it's competing with already good cameras in earlier Samsung phones.

___

12:00 p.m.

Samsung unveiled new smartphones with largely unchanged designs and incremental improvements such as a better camera.

Though Samsung already has one of the best smartphone cameras, it is looking to produce even better low-light shots, while offering a video mode that appears to freeze fast-moving objects.

The Galaxy S9 phones were unveiled Sunday in Barcelona, Spain, and will be available March 16. Advance orders begin this Friday.

