JAKARTA, Indonesia — The Latest on a powerful earthquake that rocked central Sulawesi in Indonesia (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

Indonesia's disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho says a tsunami warning for the island of Sulawesi has been lifted.

It was triggered by a shallow magnitude 7.5 quake that jolted central Sulawesi on Friday.

The quake has been followed by strong aftershocks and a local disaster official tells The Associated Press that many houses have collapsed.