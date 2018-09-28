JAKARTA, Indonesia — The Latest on a powerful earthquake that rocked central Sulawesi in Indonesia (all times local):
5:40 p.m.
Indonesia's disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho says a tsunami warning for the island of Sulawesi has been lifted.
It was triggered by a shallow magnitude 7.5 quake that jolted central Sulawesi on Friday.
The quake has been followed by strong aftershocks and a local disaster official tells The Associated Press that many houses have collapsed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Thai election officials bar the door to buccaneer activist
A publicity-savvy activist in Thailand seeking to run in an upcoming election has learned one of the unwritten rules of his country's politics: pirates need not apply.
World
Powerful quakes rock Sulawesi in Indonesia, destroying homes
Powerful earthquakes jolted the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday, destroying houses and killing at least one person. An official said widespread damage was expected and urged people to stay outdoors because of the danger of strong aftershocks.
World
Burundi suspends non-governmental groups for 3 months
Burundi's government has suspended the operations of non-governmental organizations for three months, saying that "many of them do not respect the law."
World
The Latest: Erdogan: Turkish journalist should be extradited
The Latest on the Turkish president's visit to Germany (all times local):
World
Stocks turn lower on concern about Italy's spending plans
Global stocks turned lower on Friday amid concern that Italy's populist government plans to spend heavily on policies that could add to the country's already heavy debt load.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.