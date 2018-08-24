WASHINGTON — The Latest on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming (Eastern daylight time):

10:00 a.m.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is signaling that he expects the Fed to continue gradually raising interest rates if the U.S. economic expansion remains strong.

Powell adds that while annual inflation has risen to near the Fed's 2 percent target rate, it doesn't seem likely to accelerate above that point. That suggests that he doesn't foresee a need for the Fed to step up its rate hikes. Late next month, the Fed is widely expected to resume raising rates.

Speaking to an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell says the Fed recognizes that it needs to strike a careful balance between its mandates of maximizing employment and keeping price increases stable. He said a gradual approach is the best way for the Fed to navigate between the risks of raising rates too fast and "needlessly shortening the expansion" and moving too slowly and risking an overheated economy.