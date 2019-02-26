WASHINGTON — The Latest on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress (all times local):

___

10:20 a.m.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell did not want to go anywhere near critical comments his predecessor Janet Yellen made about President Donald Trump.

Testifying before the Senate Banking Committee, Powell was asked if he agreed with comments Yellen made in a radio interview Monday that she did not believe Trump had a good grasp of economic policy.

Powell replied to Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, with a terse, "I don't have any comment on that for you, senator."

Powell came under heavy criticism by Trump last year when the stock market was falling sharply, and the president was blaming the Fed's interest rate hikes for the decline. But earlier this month, Trump invited Powell to what was described as a cordial dinner at the White House.