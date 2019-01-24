PANAMA CITY — The Latest on Pope Francis' visit to Panama (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Pope Francis is demanding Panamanian public officials live simply, honestly and transparently as he opens a visit to a region that has been rife with corruption scandals and is now coping with political upheaval in nearby Venezuela.

Francis didn't mention the Venezuela crisis Thursday during his first remarks in Panama after a meeting with President Juan Carlos Varela at the presidential palace. He stuck to his script, celebrating Panama's indigenous heritage and its role as bridge between oceans and cultures. He thanked the government for "opening the doors of your home" to young pilgrims who have flocked here for World Youth Day.

But he stressed that those same young people are increasingly insisting that public officials live lives that are coherent with the jobs entrusted to them, "To lead a life that demonstrates that public service is a synonym of honesty and justice, and opposed to all forms of corruption."

___

1 a.m.

Pope Francis has arrived in Panama amid a political crisis in nearby Venezuela, a migration standoff over the proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall and tens of thousands of wildly excited young Central Americans welcoming him.

Francis opens his first full day Thursday with all eyes on whether he refers to the upheaval in Venezuela when he addresses Panama's president and later the region's bishops.

Francis rounds out the day with his evening welcome to tens of thousands of young Catholics gathered for World Youth Day, the church's big youth rally.

His visit is taking place against the backdrop of a new migrant caravan heading to the U.S.-Mexico border. The plight of migrants, as well as that of indigenous peoples, are particularly close to Francis' heart and are expected to feature into his remarks while in Panama.