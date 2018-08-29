VATICAN CITY — The Latest on the accusation of sex abuse cover-up against Pope Francis (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

The author of the bombshell accusation of sex abuse cover-up against Pope Francis has broken his silence and insisted he didn't act out of revenge or anger but out of love for the Catholic Church.

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano told Italian journalist Aldo Maria Valli — a Vatican expert with state-run RAI television — that he was "serene and at peace" after publishing his declaration on Sunday, albeit saddened by subsequent attempts to undermine his credibility.

In a blog post Wednesday, Valli transcribed what he said was an interview with Vigano, who had consulted with him in the weeks leading up to publication. Another conservative Italian journalist, Marco Tosatti, actually helped Vigano rewrite and edit the 11-page document, and arranged for its publication.

In the interview, Vigano revisits old Vatican controversies that marked his Vatican career.