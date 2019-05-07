SKOPJE, North Macedonia — The Latest on Pope Francis' visit to North Macedonia (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

Pope Francis is seeking to encourage North Macedonia's integration into Europe following the resolution of its conflict with Greece over its name, saying greater European participation will benefit the entire region while showing respect for Macedonians' diversity.

In the first-ever papal visit to the country, Francis praised North Macedonia's multi-ethnic and multi-faith culture during a meeting with government authorities at the presidential palace.

He said such coexistence should be a model for others and was "highly significant for increased integration with the nations of Europe."

The country changed its name to North Macedonia in February as part of an agreement to end an almost three-decade long dispute with Greece, which blocked the former Yugoslav republic's path to membership in NATO and the EU over rights to the Macedonia name.

___

9:40 a.m.

Pope Francis has arrived in North Macedonia for the first-ever papal visit to the Balkan nation, seeking to encourage the recently renamed country to press ahead with efforts to integrate with European institutions.

His arrival comes in the wake of the resolution of a decades-long name dispute with Greece and the election of a pro-EU president.

After landing at Skopje's airport, Francis went by car — a typically small Volkswagen Jetta — for talks with outgoing President Gjore Ivanov. He is due to address government authorities and then pray at the memorial of perhaps North Macedonia's most famous native, Mother Teresa.