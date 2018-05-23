WASHINGTON — The Latest on the United States and North Korea (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says it is ultimately up to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un whether a planned summit with President Donald Trump takes place.

Pompeo was asked at a congressional hearing if the meeting in Singapore on June 12 will happen or not after Trump said Tuesday "there's a very substantial chance" it won't go off as planned.

Pompeo said Kim "asked for the meeting, the president agreed to meet with him. I'm very hopeful that meeting will take place."

He was testifying Wednesday before the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

11 a.m.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Trump administration will walk away from talks with North Korea if the "right deal" is not on the table for negotiation.

Pompeo told the House Foreign Affairs Committee in prepared testimony on Wednesday that a "bad deal" is not an option. He says preparations continue for a planned June 12 summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Pompeo says previous U.S. administrations had been "fooled before and we can't permit that to happen again."

However, based on his own discussions with the North Korean leader, Pompeo said he was hopeful that Trump could convince Kim to make a strategic decision to denuclearize.