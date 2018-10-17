ANKARA, Turkey — The Latest on the disappearance of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul earlier this month (all times local):

11 a.m.

Turkey says it is awaiting final permission from Saudi Arabia to search the home of the Saudi consul in Istanbul as part of an investigation into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told the state-run Anadolu Agency on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia has "accepted" a request for a search of the official residence but had not yet given its final consent.

Soylu said: "As soon as (Saudi Arabia) gives the consent, steps will be taken toward investigating."

Turkish forensic teams earlier this week searched the consulate building where Khashoggi was last seen entering two weeks ago. A senior official told The Associated Press that investigators had found more evidence indicating that the journalist was killed there.

___

9:45 a.m.

A strongly pro-government Turkish newspaper has published a gruesome recounting of the alleged slaying of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Yeni Safak on Wednesday cited what it described as an audio recording of Khashoggi's slaying, which it said showed the Washington Post columnist was tortured.

The newspaper said Saudi Consul General Mohammed al-Otaibi could be heard on the tape, telling those allegedly torturing Khashoggi: "Do this outside; you're going to get me in trouble."

The newspaper said one of the Saudis torturing Khashoggi replied: "Shut up if you want to live when you return to (Saudi) Arabia."

Saudi officials have not responded to repeated requests for comment from The Associated Press in recent days. The kingdom has previously denied allegations that Khashoggi was killed.

Security services in Turkey have used pro-government media to leak details of Khashoggi's case, adding to the pressure on the kingdom.

___

9:40 a.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has landed in Turkey to discuss the disappearance and alleged slaying of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi with authorities there.

Pompeo arrived in Ankara, the Turkish capital, on Wednesday after visiting Saudi King Salman and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the day before.

Before leaving Riyadh, Pompeo said the kingdom promised a "transparent investigation."

Asked if that would include members of the royal family, he said: "They made no exceptions on who they would hold accountable."

Khashoggi vanished Oct. 2 during a visit to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Turkish officials say Saudi agents killed and dismembered the Washington Post columnist, who had written opinion pieces critical of the crown prince. Saudi Arabia initially called the allegation "baseless," but reportedly may acknowledge Khashoggi's slaying, perhaps as part of a botched interrogation.

___

6:45 a.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Saudi Arabia told him their investigation into the disappearance and alleged killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi won't spare anyone, including royals.

Pompeo told journalists Wednesday morning before flying to Turkey that the kingdom promised a "transparent investigation."

Pompeo said: "They made a commitment to hold anyone connected to any wrongdoing that may be found accountable for that, whether they are a senior officer or official."

Asked if that would include members of the royal family, America's top diplomat said: "They made no exceptions on who they would hold accountable."

Khashoggi vanished Oct. 2 on a visit to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Turkish officials say Saudi officials killed and dismembered The Washington Post columnist.