WARSAW, Poland — The latest on the stabbing of the mayor of Gdansk, Poland (all times local):

2:45 a.m.

A doctor in Poland says Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz has undergone five hours of surgery after being stabbed onstage during the finale of a charity fundraiser.

Dr. Tomasz Stefaniak at the Medical University of Gdansk told reporters early Monday that "the patient is alive but is in a very serious condition."

He says Adamowicz suffered wounds to the heart and abdomen when a man rushed on stage during the event Sunday night and stabbed him.

Stefaniak says that "the next hours will decide everything." He appealed for Poles to offer thoughts and prayers for the mayor.

The suspected attacker has been arrested.

Polish broadcaster TVN says the assailant shouted from the stage that he had been wrongly imprisoned under a previous national government led by Civic Platform, a party to which the mayor formerly belonged.

___

9:35 p.m.

Poland's interior minister says the mayor of Gdansk is in very serious condition after he was stabbed while on stage during the finale of a large charity event Sunday.

Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz was attacked at the fundraising event organized by the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity, Poland's most important charity.

Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski says Adamowicz has been hospitalized in very serious condition. He says a suspect was arrested.

Polish broadcaster TVN says the assailant shouted from the stage that he was wrongly imprisoned under the government of Civic Platform, a party to which the mayor formerly belonged.

___

8:35 p.m.

A Polish private television broadcaster reports that a man has stabbed the mayor of the city of Gdansk.

TVN24 says 53-year-old Mayor Pawel Adamowicz was attacked by a man while he was on stage during the finale Sunday of a major charity event in the Baltic port city.

The broadcaster says the attacker was detained. Other Polish media say a knife was used in the attack.

No other details are immediately available.