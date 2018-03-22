SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black man (all times local):

9 a.m.

Community members and activists plan to gather at Sacramento City Hall to protest the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black man.

Stephon Clark was killed Sunday by two Sacramento police officers. The department released video footage on Wednesday showing the officers yelling that Clark had a gun before firing. He was holding a cellphone.

Black Lives Matter Sacramento is organizing the rally for Thursday afternoon.

The group says the video shows the police murdered Clark "in cold blood."

The group says it wants to show the city "we are not playing this game with black lives anymore."

Sacramento Mayer Darrell Steinberg says he's not going to second guess the officers decisions but that a full investigation must be completed.

__

1 a.m.

Video footage released by Sacramento police shows two officers yelling that a man had a gun before they fatally shot him.

The man, who was black, was unarmed and holding a cellphone in the backyard of his grandparents' home.

The Sacramento Police Department has released two body camera videos, a sheriff's department helicopter video and audio of the 911 call that preceded the Sunday night shooting.

Authorities have not released the man's name. A woman who says she was his fiancee identified him as Stephon Alonzo Clark, 22, the father of her two sons, ages 1 and 3.

The videos never clearly depict what the man was doing in the moments before police fired. The police were responding to a call about someone breaking into vehicles and a neighbor's home.