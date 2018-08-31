KAMPALA, Uganda — The Latest on Uganda's political violence (all times local):

9:05 p.m.

Ugandan police say a pop star-turned-opposition lawmaker now can travel to the United States for medical treatment roughly a day after police blocked him from boarding a flight.

The holding of Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, caused protests on Friday among Ugandans angered by his alleged torture in detention over an incident in which the president's motorcade was pelted with stones.

Authorities said a government medical board had to examine him before any travel abroad because of the claims of torture, which security forces have denied.

A lawyer for Ssentamu, Medard Sseggona, says it is not clear when the singer will leave for the U.S.

Another lawmaker who was blocked from traveling to India for treatment, Francis Zaake, is still being held.