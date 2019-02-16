AURORA, Ill. — The Latest on the mass shooting at a warehouse in Aurora, Illinois (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Authorities say a fired worker who killed five people at a suburban Chicago manufacturing warehouse had six prior arrests, locally.

Aurora police Chief Kristen Ziman said at a news conference Saturday that among the past charges 45-year-old Gary Martin faced were domestic battery-related counts.

Authorities say Martin fatally shot five co-workers and wounded a sixth on Friday at the Henry Pratt Co. warehouse. They say he also shot and wounded five police officers before officers killed him.

Ziman says none of the officers' wounds are considered life-threatening.