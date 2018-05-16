LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the release by Las Vegas police of witness statements and officer reports in the investigation of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Witness accounts of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history include those of a Las Vegas woman wounded in the shoulder made it to a hospital and an Arizona man upset that the lights came on at an outdoor concert when gunfire started and people began falling.

The unidentified Glendale, Arizona man says people at the Oct. 1 concert on the Las Vegas Strip were "lit up like a fishbowl."

Witness' names were blacked out from more than 1,200 pages of reports made public Wednesday by Las Vegas police.

The wounded woman told police she heard what people told her were fireworks while country music singer Jason Aldean was on stage.

Several seconds later, she fell to the ground and couldn't feel her arm.

Her friends got her to a street where a limousine driver took them to a hospital where she remembered people in hallways on stretchers and hospital staff unable to take names of patients because there were so many of them.

12:05 p.m.

Police in Las Vegas have released a DVD that the department says contains witness statements and officer reports about last year's mass shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds on the Las Vegas Strip.

The information made public Wednesday follows a court battle by The Associated Press and other media organizations to obtain public records about the Oct. 1 massacre that was the deadliest event of its kind in modern U.S. history.

Police two weeks ago released video from two officers' body-worn cameras showing police blasting through the door of the 32nd-floor hotel suite where authorities say the gunman opened fire from windows and killed himself before officers arrived.

The police department opposed releasing the information, calling the public records request costly and time-consuming.

7:55 a.m.

