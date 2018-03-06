SPOKANE, Wash. — The Latest on two police officers shot while responding to a call at a Sandpoint, Idaho, home (all times local):

5:40 p.m.

Officials have identified two Idaho police officers who were shot while responding to a call at a Sandpoint home.

Sandpoint City Administrator Jennifer Stapleton says Officer Michael Hutter and Officer Eric Clark were both shot twice shortly after 3 a.m. Monday.

Stapleton says Hutter was shot in the leg and chest, was treated at a local hospital and released.

She says Clark was shot in the neck and left hand and that he has had two surgeries. She says Clark was in recovery Monday afternoon.

Stapleton says the suspect, who was shot and killed, has been identified as 28-year-old Brandon Kuhlman of Sandpoint.

Stapleton says Kuhlman began firing at the officers within seconds of the officers arriving on scene. She says the officers sought cover and that Kuhlman actively engaged the officers a second time, during which the officers returned fire.

___

8:34 a.m.

Officials say two police officers in the northern Idaho town of Sandpoint have been hospitalized but are expected to recover after they were shot while responding to a call at a local home.

The Sandpoint Police Department said the suspect in the early Monday morning shootings is dead.

Police did not immediately provide details.

The officers' names have not been released. One officer was due to be released from the hospital on Monday morning.

Police say the shooting occurred shortly after 3 a.m. Monday when the officers responded to a home and began talking with the person who had called police. During that conversation, a suspect stepped out of the home and began firing at the officers, striking both. Officers were able to return fire.