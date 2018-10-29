LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a lawsuit against a New Hampshire state lawmaker (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

Authorities say Southern California prosecutors have declined to file criminal charges against a New Hampshire state lawmaker accused in a lawsuit of assault.

Simi Valley police Sgt. Steve Shorts said Monday the Ventura County district attorney's office found there was insufficient evidence to charge state Rep. Frank Sapareto.

The Republican lawmaker has denied the allegations in a lawsuit by a California man who claims the two were business partners making adult films.

Jonathan Carter said in a lawsuit filed last week that Sapareto assaulted him in June after becoming upset with his experience starring in the film.

Shorts says police issued a misdemeanor battery citation to Sapareto after Carter reported the alleged attack and referred the case to prosecutors. Shorts says prosecutors declined to charge him.

12:19 p.m.

A California man who claims he was producing a porn film starring a New Hampshire lawmaker has filed a lawsuit accusing the politician of assault.

Jonathan Carter of Simi Valley sued Friday seeking unspecified damages following a June incident he claims involved state Rep. Frank Sapareto.

The Republican legislator from Derry, New Hampshire, denied the allegations or knowing Carter.

The suit says Carter and Sapareto formed a partnership to make adult movies and Sapareto would star in the first film. It says Sapareto filmed scenes for the movie in California but became upset with how they went and the next day assaulted Carter at his home.

Carter's attorney says police issued Sapareto a misdemeanor battery citation and no criminal charges have been filed.