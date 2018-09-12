NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The Latest on a shooting at a high school in North Las Vegas, Nevada (all times local):

5:20 p.m.

Authorities are still trying to identify a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a high school in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt says authorities are interviewing between 40 and 50 students at Canyon Springs High School as they work to determine who shot the 18-year-old man Tuesday afternoon.

Leavitt says the lockdown at the school has been lifted, and students are being released to their parents.

Fewer than 500 students were still at the school when the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m.

The man was found shot on a baseball field. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Leavitt says the school serving 2,700 students is surrounded by homes. He says several hundred people called 911.

___

5:01 p.m.

Authorities say a man was shot and killed on the campus of a North Las Vegas high school, causing a lockdown.

Acting Police Chief Justin Roberts said at a news conference an 18-year-old man was found shot Tuesday afternoon on the edge of Canyon Springs High School's baseball field.

He was transported to a hospital where he died.

Roberts says police searched classrooms and hallways during the lockdown but found no other wounded.

He says fewer than 500 students attending an after-school program were still present when the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. and would be allowed to leave soon.

Roberts would not release details about how the victim was shot or number of shots.

Authorities have not determined if the man was a student at the high school.