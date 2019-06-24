SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Latest on a quadruple murder-suicide in California (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Authorities say the wife and daughter of a gunman who killed four people and took his own life escaped the California home where the shootings took place.

San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said Monday that the gunman likely shot the others and himself before officers arrived at the home Sunday night.

He said officers did not report hearing shots after getting to the neighborhood.

Two victims were declared dead at a hospital. Two others and the suspect were dead at the scene.

Garcia said arriving officers encountered family members who had fled the house, including the wife, daughter and niece of the gunman. Officers waited for hours to enter the property, unsure about the situation inside.

7: 05 a.m.

Authorities in Northern California say a standoff at a home between police and a person with a gun ended with four people killed and the suspect dead of a self-inflicted gunshot.

San Jose police say Monday that they are investigating the case as a quadruple murder and suicide.

The Mercury News reports officers responded to multiple calls Sunday night in the residential neighborhood.

Officer Gina Tepoorten says two adults came out the home, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound, when police arrived.

Neighboring homes on the street were evacuated as SWAT officers surrounded the home and negotiators tried to contact the suspect.

KRON-TV reports that authorities said hours later that the shooter was dead.

Authorities did not immediately provide more details on Monday.