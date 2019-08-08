LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a deadly stabbing rampage in Southern California (all times local):

8:15 a.m.

Police have blocked off the roads to a Southern California apartment complex where two people were stabbed during a man's deadly rampage in two cities killed four people.

Police cars are parked Thursday outside the two-story complex known as Casa de Portola in the city of Garden Grove, and yellow police tape blocks surrounding residential streets.

The attacks at multiple locations Wednesday afternoon in Garden Grove and in neighboring Santa Ana left four people dead and two wounded.

Police arrested the suspect at a convenience store about a 10-minute drive away from the complex down a thoroughfare lined with auto shops, fast food restaurants and motels that cuts through central Orange County, south of Los Angeles.

The suspect has not been identified.