MINNEAPOLIS — The Latest on protest against federal immigration deportations that shut down light rail service in part of Minneapolis (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Police have arrested 18 demonstrators who shut down part of the light rail system in Minneapolis to protest federal immigration deportations.

Demonstrators sat on the light rail tracks near Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Tuesday morning, shutting down light rail service for over an hour. Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla says police arrested 18 people. Trains began running shortly after.

The protest is part of the Poor People's Campaign, a national group focusing on issues including poverty and racial inequity.

The demonstration follows efforts to toughen disruptive protests that block highways, public transit and airports in Minnesota. Gov. Mark Dayton vetoed the proposal.

___

10:12 a.m.

Several dozen protesters are shutting down part of the light rail system in Minneapolis to call attention to federal immigration deportations.

The Tuesday morning protest near the airport is part of a national movement known as the Poor People's Campaign, which aims to highlight issues including racism and poverty. Organizers say they hoped to shut down federal immigration offices in a nearby federal building.

Demonstrator Daniel Romero says he wants Immigrations and Customs Enforcement abolished.

Police warned protesters they were trespassing but didn't immediately arrest anyone.

Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla says buses are being used to move light rail passengers around the protest.

The demonstration comes after efforts at the Capitol to toughen penalties for protesters who block highways, public transportation or airports. Gov. Mark Dayton vetoed the proposal.