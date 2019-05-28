ST. LOUIS — The Latest on the possible closure of Missouri's only abortion clinic (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Planned Parenthood is suing to keep Missouri's last remaining abortion clinic open.

Leaders of Planned Parenthood said Tuesday that the lawsuit seeks a restraining order that would prevent the state from closing the clinic in St. Louis.

State officials have not returned several messages seeking comment.

Planned Parenthood says the current license for the St. Louis facility expires Friday and Missouri is threatening not to renew it. If that happens, the organization says Missouri would become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

Missouri is among half a dozen states that have passed sweeping anti-abortion measures. Parson, a Republican, signed a bill Friday banning abortions on or beyond the eighth week of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

11:15 a.m.

Planned Parenthood says Missouri's only abortion clinic could be closed by the end of the week because the state is threatening to not renew its license.

Planned Parenthood officials said in a teleconference Tuesday that the current license for the St. Louis facility expires Friday. If not renewed, the organization says Missouri would become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

Phone and email messages left for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Gov. Mike Parson's office haven't been returned.

Missouri is among half a dozen states that have passed sweeping anti-abortion measures. Parson, a Republican, signed a bill Friday banning abortions on or beyond the eighth week of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest.