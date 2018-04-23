SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on a court ruling in a copyright lawsuit over selfies taken by a monkey (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

A wildlife photographer who won an appeal in a copyright lawsuit over selfies taken by a monkey says he is delighted.

David Slater said in a phone interview Monday that the legal battle took a toll on him financially and emotionally.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Slater in a ruling that said U.S. copyright law does not allow lawsuits that seek to give animals rights to photographs or other original work.

A monkey used Slater's camera to take selfies while Slater was on a trip to Sulawesi, Indonesia, in 2011.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sued Slater in 2015 seeking financial control of the photos to benefit the monkey.

10:45 a.m.

A U.S. appeals court has ruled in a case over selfies taken by a monkey that lawsuits can't be filed claiming animals have copyrights to photos.

The decision Monday by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling in favor David Slater, the photographer whose camera was used to take the photos. The appeals court said U.S. copyright law confers the right to sue on humans.

The monkey, a crested macaque named Naruto, snapped the photos in 2011 with an unattended camera.

Slater was on a trip to Sulawesi, Indonesia, and argued that his company, Wildlife Personalities Ltd., owned worldwide commercial rights to the photos.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sought financial control of the photos to benefit the monkey.