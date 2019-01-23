SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on proposals by a U.S. judge aimed at preventing Pacific Gas & Electric Co. equipment from causing any wildfires in 2019 (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. says a judge's proposal to prevent the utility's equipment from causing any wildfires in 2019 would interfere with state and federal regulators, create safety risks and cost too much money.

In a court filing Wednesday. PG&E said a separate criminal case being handled by U.S. District Judge William Alsup is not the right forum to address the wildfire threat.

Alsup earlier this month proposed ordering PG&E to remove or trim all trees that could fall onto its power lines and to cut off power during certain wind conditions.

U.S. prosecutors want Alsup to work with a court-appointed monitor to determine ways the utility could prevent its equipment from starting fires.

The judge is overseeing a criminal verdict against PG&E stemming from a deadly explosion of a company gas pipelines in 2010. He is considering additional terms of probation against the utility in that case.

___

12:30 p.m.

U.S. prosecutors are urging a federal judge to work with a court-appointed monitor to determine ways Pacific Gas & Electric Co. could prevent its equipment from starting more wildfires.

In a court filing Wednesday, the U.S. attorney's office in San Francisco said Judge William Alsup should refrain from immediately imposing new requirements on the utility.

Alsup earlier this month proposed ordering PG&E to remove or trim all trees that could fall onto its power lines and to cut off power during certain wind conditions.

PG&E said the judge's proposals would interfere with state and federal regulators.

The judge is overseeing a criminal verdict against PG&E stemming from a deadly explosion of a company gas pipelines in 2010. He is considering additional terms of probation against the utility in that case.