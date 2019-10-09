BERLIN — The Latest on a shooting in eastern Germany (all times local):
1:55 p.m.
Police say a person has been arrested after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle that left two people dead.
A tweet from police advised local people to remain vigilant. It didn't give any details of the person arrested and said police are in the process of "stabilizing the situation."
Police earlier said that several shots were fired and the suspected assailants then fled in a car. They urged residents to stay in their homes or indoors.
The Latest: Person arrested after deadly shooting in GErmany
