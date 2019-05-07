WASHINGTON — The Latest on the United States and Venezuela (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence says the U.S. is lifting sanctions on a former Venezuelan intelligence official who broke with the government of President Nicolas Maduro during a failed uprising last week.

Pence said the action to lift sanctions on Gen. Manuel Figuera is meant as a signal to others who might abandon the embattled Maduro.

Figuera was head of the SEBIN intelligence agency. He was among about 150 officials and businesses sanctioned as part of a U.S. effort to force Maduro to step down.

Pence said in a speech on Tuesday that the U.S. was also considering sanctions on members of the Venezuelan Supreme Court.

The U.S. and more than 50 other countries view Maduro's reelection as illegitimate and have recognized National Assembly leader Juan Guaidó as interim president.