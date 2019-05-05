JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Latest on charter plane traveling from Cuba to north Florida that ended up in a river at ends of runaway (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

Cell phone video taken by a passenger shows other passengers and crew lining up on a plane's wing as they get drenched by rain after the aircraft has landed in a river at a Florida military base.

The video taken by passenger Darwing Silva last Friday shows passengers in yellow life jackets cautiously walking along the Boeing 737's left wing as they wait to be rescued from the St. Johns River at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

Silva shared the video with Jacksonville television station News4Jax.

Someone shouts out, "Baby coming through!" A man can be seen holding an infant in his arms.

There were no serious injuries. Authorities say a 3-month-old infant was the only passenger hospitalized but only for observation.