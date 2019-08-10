NEW DELHI — The Latest on Kashmir (all times local):

8:35 p.m.

Pakistan says that with the support of China, it will take up India's unilateral actions in the disputed region of Kashmir with the U.N. Security Council and may approach the U.N. Human Rights Commission over what it says is the "genocide" of the Kashmiri people.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made the comment Saturday after meeting in Beijing with his Chinese counterpart and other top leaders.

He said that China fully supports Pakistan's stance over India's actions in Kashmir, and that India's move has increased the threat to regional peace and raised fears of bloodshed in Kashmir.

Qureshi said that while Pakistan is not planning to take any military action, it is ready to counter any potential aggression by India.