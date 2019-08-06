NEW DELHI — The Latest on Indian-controlled Kashmir (all times local):

6 p.m.

Pakistan's prime minister has asked the world community to take notice of Indian moves to change the status of disputed Kashmir, saying Islamabad and New Delhi could go to war if India repeats a military strike inside his country.

Imran Khan says he fears that Kashmiri people, angered over India's decision to strip the region of its special status, could launch an attack on Indian security forces and that New Delhi could blame Pakistan for it. Kashmir is split between India and Pakistan and is claimed by both.

Khan made his remarks Tuesday in a speech to parliament.

In February, a bomb attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed 40 Indian troops. India responded with an airstrike inside Pakistan, blaming a Pakistani group for the attack.

Pakistan retaliated and said it shot down two Indian air force planes.