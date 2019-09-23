SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on expected power shut-offs in Northern California (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Pacific Gas & Electric says it plans to cut power to customers in some areas of Northern California counties Monday evening because of hot, dry and windy conditions that increase fire danger.

But the utility says on Twitter that it has canceled a warning affecting three wine country areas: Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties.

The utility had warned of power shut-offs to an estimated 124,000 customers. The utility says it still expects a shut off for areas of the Sierra Foothills starting at 5 p.m. but did not immediately give an updated figure on how many customers would be affected.

Some of the devastating blazes in the past two years were started by Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. power lines.

Strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures were forecast in the region through Wednesday.

___

4:30 a.m.:

Pacific Gas & Electric may cut power to more than 100,000 California customers because of hot, dry and windy conditions even as it settles claims from the deadly Northern California wildfires of 2017 and 2018.

The San Francisco utility will make the decision before noon Monday on whether it will cut power. The controlled outages in nine northern counties would occur later in the day.

Earlier this month, PG&E agreed to pay $11 billion to insurance companies holding 85% of the insurance claims from fires that include the November 2018 blaze that destroyed the town of Paradise, killing 86 people.

The settlement confirmed Monday is subject to bankruptcy court approval.