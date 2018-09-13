HONOLULU — The Latest on Tropical Storm Olivia and its impact on Hawaii (all times local):

5:30 a.m.

Officials say Tropical Storm Olivia has been downgraded to a tropical depression as it moves away from Hawaii.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in a statement Thursday that the depression would produce additional rainfall of 3 to 5 inches (8 to 13 centimeters) and isolated amounts of 6-8 inches (15 to 20 centimeters) on higher terrain.

The center says that rain could cause life-threatening flash floods because the ground is already saturated with water.

The tropical depression was moving west-southwest at about 18 mph (30 kph).

___

12:20 a.m.

Heavy rain and winds from a tropical storm have downed trees, knocked out power and prompted evacuations of several homes on Hawaii's Maui island but spared the state widespread damage before continuing out to sea.

Tropical Storm Olivia crossed the state Wednesday, making landfall on Maui and Lanai islands along the way.

Weather forecasters warned heavy rains would continue through Thursday but Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa said he was hopeful the effects of the storm would be limited.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center said Olivia was more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) southwest of Honolulu late Wednesday. It was moving west with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph), just barely strong enough to qualify as a tropical storm.

The hurricane center said Olivia will likely weaken further and become a tropical depression by Thursday.