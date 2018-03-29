OKLAHOMA CITY — The Latest on a package of tax hikes including oil and gas production to raise teacher salaries in Oklahoma (all times local):

7:40 p.m.

A package of tax hikes that include oil and gas production to generate hundreds of millions of new dollars for teacher pay and avert statewide school closures has received final legislative approval and is heading to the Oklahoma governor's desk.

The Senate voted 36-10 Wednesday for bill that also includes taxes on cigarettes, fuel and lodging — narrowly giving it the three-fourth's majority needed to pass. The House already approved the package, which is designed to generate about $450 million for teacher raises and other spending.

After a furious, last-minute lobbying effort by the hospitality industry, House and Senate leaders agreed to pass a separate measure to remove the proposed $5-per-night lodging fee.

Oklahoma teachers, who have not had a raise since 2007, have set a statewide walkout for Monday to pressure lawmakers.