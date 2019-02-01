COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on a former Ohio State team doctor accused of sexual misconduct against students decades ago (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Ohio State says it will help provide counseling for former students who say they experienced sexual misconduct by a university team doctor decades ago.

More than 150 alumni have reported in recent months that they experienced misconduct by the late Dr. Richard Strauss between 1979 and 1997.

The school confirmed the counseling offer Friday but didn't publicly share details of how it would be arranged or provided. OSU says it's committed to finding the truth and sharing findings of an ongoing investigation .

Some Strauss accusers have sued the university , arguing it ignored or failed to stop his misconduct.

An attorney for some of those plaintiffs, Stephen Estey, says the counseling offer is a positive step but "decades too late."

Strauss killed himself in 2005. No one has publicly defended him.

10:25 a.m.

Men alleging Ohio State ignored or failed to stop sexual misconduct by a team doctor are recommending their lawsuits be handled by one of the mediation teams used in nationally known cases involving Michigan State and Penn State.

But Ohio State says it won't agree to that because the handling of those cases led to controversy. The university is recommending that a former federal judge or a federal appeals court mediator be used instead in the two lawsuits against it.

They were brought by dozens of the 150-plus men who say they experienced sexual misconduct by Dr. Richard Strauss during his two decades at the school, mostly in the 1980s and 90's.

A law firm is investigating for the university.

Strauss died in 2005. No one has publicly defended him.