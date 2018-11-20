TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Latest on Florida's certification of election results (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

Florida's election is officially in the books two weeks after a contentious election that led to recounts and finger-pointing.

The Elections Canvassing Commission met Tuesday morning to certify the results of the Nov. 6 election, which was thrown into disarray as recounts were needed to determine the next governor, U.S. senator and agriculture commissioner.

Results were presented to the commission by Secretary of State Ken Detzner during a short ceremony.

Official results turned in Sunday showed Republican U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis was elected governor over Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by 32,463 votes out of more than 8 million cast.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott defeated incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson by 10,033 votes.

The closest race was for the Cabinet position of agriculture commissioner. Democrat Nikki Fried defeated Republican state Rep. Matt Caldwell by 6,753 votes.

___

1 a.m.

