CONCORD, N.H. — The Latest on sexual misconduct at St. Paul's School, a prominent prep school in New Hampshire (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

The state's attorney general's office says a prominent New Hampshire prep school was more interested in protecting its reputation than its students but won't charge the school for sexual abuse allegations.

Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Thursday his office was entering into an agreement with St. Paul's School that will include additional staff training, requirements for reporting abuse and the hiring of a compliance officer.

MacDonald said instead of charging the staff following an investigation into sex abuse claims against students dating back decades, the new requirements would have more impact.

The school said the agreement was in the best interest of all parties.

Thursday's announcement comes hours after lawyers for Owen Labrie argued in front of the New Hampshire Supreme Court for a new trial in his sex assault case.