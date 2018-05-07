WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Latest on a hearing on whether a former police officer should be tried for killing a stranded black motorist (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Prosecutors say a fired Florida police officer should stand trial for the fatal shooting of a stranded black motorist because it was his misconduct that led the motorist to legally pull his gun.

Assistant State Attorney Brian Fernandes said in his opening statement Monday in former officer Nouman Raja's "stand your ground" hearing that the officer never identified himself as a police officer as he approached Corey Brown on a darkened highway ramp in October 2015.

Raja was working in plainclothes and Fernandes said Raja was not wearing a police vest as ordered by his sergeant. He said a recording also shows he never verbally identified himself, making the 31-year-old Brown think he was a robber.

Raja attorney Richard Lubin told Judge Samantha Schosberg Feur that Raja did identify himself and was justified in shooting Brown because he pulled a gun. Brown had a concealed weapons permit.

Feur will decide whether Raja will stand trial in July on manslaughter and other charges. Raja is of South Asian descent.

__

9:10 a.m.

The attorney for a fired police officer said he should not stand trial for fatally shooting a stranded black motorist, saying the slaying was tragic but justified.

Attorney Richard Lubin began the two-day hearing Monday for former Palm Beach Gardens Police Officer Nouman Raja by saying Corey Jones pointed his gun at Raja after he identified himself as a police officer. He said Raja should be protected by Florida's so-called stand-your-ground law.

Judge Samantha Schosberg Feuer will decide whether to dismiss manslaughter and other charges against Raja for the 2015 shooting of Jones, who was legally carrying a handgun.

Raja was working undercover in plainclothes. Prosecutors say he never identified himself as a police officer, making Jones think he was a robber. Raja is of South Asian descent.