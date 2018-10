JAKARTA, Indonesia — The Latest on the crash of a Lion Air passenger plane in Indonesia (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Indonesia's navy says a 22 meter (72-foot) long object suspected to be part of the crashed Lion Air jet was located at a depth of 32 meters (105 feet) in seas northeast of Jakarta.

Navy officer Haris Djoko Nugroho says in a television interview divers will be deployed after a side-scan sonar has produced a more detailed image of the object and location. He says the object was first located on Tuesday evening.

He says, "There are some small objects that we found, but last night, thank God, we found a large enough object."

The 2-month-old Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane plunged into the Java Sea on Monday just minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board.

Boeing's website says the MAX 8 has a length of 39.5 meters (129 feet).