CLEVELAND — The Latest on former President Barack Obama speaking in Ohio (all times local):

8:47 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama says he has a simple message headed into the fall midterm elections: Vote.

Obama told a crowd of thousands at a school auditorium in Cleveland on Thursday that the consequences of sitting on the sidelines during November's midterm elections "are far more dangerous" than in the past.

Without mentioning Republican President Donald Trump by name, Obama said, "This is not normal what we're seeing. It is radical." He said a continuation of Republican control in Washington would threaten Medicaid, affordable health care, even democracy.

Obama was in closely divided Ohio to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray, whom he called "my friend." Cordray, Obama's appointee as federal consumer watchdog, faces Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine in one of the season's most closely watched governor's races.

Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) is term-limited, and Democrats hope to seize back control of the office for their party, which is out of power at every level of Ohio government.

Also appearing with Obama at the rally Thursday in Cleveland will be U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, who faces a challenge from Republican Jim Renacci (reh-NAY'-see), a congressman from Wadsworth.

The appearance is part of a swing across the country by Obama to boost Democrats' efforts to win House seats and state elections.