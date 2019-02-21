OAKLAND, Calif. — The Latest on a teachers strike in Oakland, California (all times local):

7 a.m.

___

12 a.m.

Teachers in Oakland, California, plan to raise picket signs Thursday for the country's latest strike by educators over classroom conditions and pay.

The city's 3,000 teachers are demanding a 12 percent retroactive raise covering 2017 to 2020 to compensate for what they say are among the lowest salaries for public school teachers in the exorbitantly expensive San Francisco Bay Area.

They also want the district to hire more counselors to support students and more full-time nurses.

The walkout is expected to affect 36,000 students at 86 schools.

The Oakland Educators Association called for the strike Wednesday after rejecting a proposal from the district for a 7 percent raise over four years and a one-time 1.5 percent bonus.