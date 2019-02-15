MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on Beto O'Rourke visit to Wisconsin (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

Beto O'Rourke says during a visit to Wisconsin that before deciding whether he will join the increasingly crowded field of Democrats running for president in 2020, he wants to meet with voters in the "most honest, raw, real way possible."

The former Texas congressman met with about 20 students at Milwaukee Area Technical College before heading to the University of Wisconsin-Madison for a similar event on campus. More than 200 students filled a lecture hall and overflow room for the event.

O'Rourke's first visit to the battleground Midwest was to continue Saturday when he's scheduled to address the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute's national conference in Chicago.

O'Rourke says he hopes to make a decision on whether to get in the race by the end of February.

___

3:42 p.m.

Potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke is making a pair of stops in Wisconsin as part of a swing through the battleground Midwest.

The former Texas congressman stopped at Milwaukee Area Technical College to meet with students Friday afternoon before heading to the University of Wisconsin-Madison for a similar event.

The stops come ahead of a Saturday campaign visit in western Wisconsin by Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who launched her presidential campaign Sunday.

O'Rourke was expected to announce his decision on whether he's getting into the presidential race by the end of the month.

President Donald Trump narrowly carried Wisconsin in 2016, but Democrats hope after sweeping all statewide races in 2018 that they will win back the state in 2020.