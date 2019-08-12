COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The Latest on Saturday's mosque shooting in Oslo, Norway (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The head of Norway's domestic security agency says officials had received a "vague" tip a year ago about the suspected gunman in Saturday's Oslo mosque shooting, but it was not sufficient to act because officials had no information about any "concrete plans" of attack.

Hans Sverre Sjoevold told a news conference Monday that the agency receives many tips from worried people every day and the information "didn't go in the direction of an imminent terror planning."

He added there was no reason to change the overall threat assessment for Norway.

A suspected gunman was arrested Saturday after he entered an Oslo mosque waving weapons. Police said several shots were fired and one person was slightly injured, but the suspect was held down by others in the mosque. The suspect has also been tied to the slaying of his stepsister.