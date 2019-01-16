SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on California storms (all times local):

7:10 a.m.

Light rain is falling in some parts of Northern California ahead of a Pacific storm expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds that could unleash mudslides to the site of the deadliest wildfire in state history.

Forecasters said Wednesday there could be water level rises on small rivers and creeks and debris flows in burn scars areas, including Butte County. That's where a November wildfire killed 86 people and destroyed nearly 15,000 homes.

An evacuation warning is in place for the community of Pulga, near the town of Paradise which was decimated by the blaze.

The storm is expected to arrive later Wednesday and continue into Thursday.

A blizzard warning for much of the Sierra Nevada and Lake Tahoe takes effect Wednesday night, with meteorologists predicting as much of 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow in upper elevations and wind gusts of up to 100 mph (160 kph) on ridgetops.

