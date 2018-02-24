LAS VEGAS — The Latest on calls for Nevada's governor and attorney general to enforce a gun background-check law that has not been enforced since it was passed by state voters in November 2016 (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

A Nevada judge made no immediate ruling whether to force state officials to enforce a gun buyer screening law that has not been implemented despite voter approval in November 2016.

Attorney Mark Ferrario, arguing for enforcement, told the judge Friday that for unspecified personal or political reasons, Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval and GOP state Attorney General Adam Laxalt have stalled the law for more than a year.

State Solicitor General Lawrence Van Dyke counters that Nevada can't force the FBI to expend federal resources to enforce a state law.

The measure would expand background checks to have the FBI screen criminal histories of weapon buyers during private and gun show sales.

Clark County District Court Judge Joe Hardy Jr. says he'll issue a ruling soon, but he didn't say when.

12:35 p.m.

A Nevada judge is due to hear arguments Friday in a lawsuit urging enforcement of a

The lawsuit was filed in October, just days after a gunman in a high-rise casino shot into an open-air concert crowd on the Las Vegas Strip, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds.

Backers want the Nevada initiative enforced, although they concede it wouldn't have prevented the Las Vegas gunman from legally obtaining assault-style weapons.

Attorneys for the state argue that Nevada can't force the FBI to expend federal resources to enforce the state law.

About 25 protesters were outside the courthouse. They also spoke of the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 people at a school in Parkland, Florida.