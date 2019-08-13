RIVERSIDE, Calif. — The Latest on a shootout that killed a California Highway Patrol officer and a gunman (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

Investigators are still gathering evidence at the scene of a shootout that left a gunman and a California Highway Patrol officer dead and two other officers wounded.

Roads are closed Tuesday in Riverside, east of Los Angeles, where authorities say a man whose truck was being impounded grabbed a rifle and began shooting.

Authorities haven't officially identified him, but his father tells KABC-TV that the gunman was his son, 49-year-old Aaron Luther. He says his son was a felon who wasn't allowed to have a gun.

Police haven't identified a motive.

Officer Andre Moye, Jr. was killed Monday night. Two other officers were wounded, one critically.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered flags at half-staff Tuesday in the state Capitol in honor of the 33-year-old Moye.

His stepmother, Debbie Howard, told reporters that Moye loved his job.