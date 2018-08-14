LONDON — The Latest on a crash outside the House of Parliament in London (all times local):

8:55 a.m.

London's Metropolitan Police say no one is in a life-threatening condition following a car crash outside the Houses of Parliament.

Armed police have swooped on the area, cordoning off streets around Parliament Square, Millbank and Victoria Tower Gardens. Sky News video showed a man being arrested after the incident on Tuesday.

The car slammed into barriers that had been extended following the Westminster Bridge attack in March 2017 when Khalid Masood ploughed a car into crowds on Westminster Bridge, killing four people.