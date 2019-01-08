TOKYO — The Latest on the appearance of former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn in Tokyo court (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

By Yuri Kageyama

The former chairman of Japan's Nissan Carlos Ghosn will assert his innocence in a Tokyo courtroom Tuesday, according to his prepared statement that addresses each of the allegations that led to his Nov. 19 arrest.

The statement, which was to be delivered by Ghosn at his hearing, was released to The Associated Press through a person close to Ghosn and his family. They shared the information on condition anonymity due to its confidential nature.

In the statement Ghosn said the investment losses he was being accused of stemmed from his having to be paid in yen and he had asked Nissan to temporarily take on the collateral, and the company suffered no losses.

Ghosn stressed he had dedicated himself to Nissan.