The Latest on a tentative settlement on the NHL concussion lawsuit (all times Eastern):

1:45 p.m.

Each player who decides to participate in the settlement of a concussion lawsuit against the NHL would receive a $22,000 payment and the potential for up to $75,000 in medical coverage.

According to the settlement document in the case, 146 retired players are eligible because they joined the lawsuit, which was first filed five years ago. The total monetary value is just over $18.9 million, which includes a "Common Good Fund" of over $2.5 million for other retired players who are not involved.

Players have 75 days to decide to opt in to the settlement. If all 146 players or their estates do not opt-in, the NHL can choose to terminate the settlement.

___

10 a.m.

The NHL and attorneys for retired players have reached a tentative settlement worth roughly $19 million in the biggest lawsuit brought against the league over concussions and other head injuries.

As part of the settlement, the NHL does not acknowledge any liability for any of the players' claims. The lawsuit, consolidated in federal court in Minnesota and by far the largest facing the league, involves more than 100 former players who accused the NHL of failing to better prevent head trauma or warn players of risks while promoting violent play that led to their injuries.

Stuart Davidson, an attorney on the players' side, said the NHL is setting aside about $19 million for the lawsuit. That's significantly less than the billion-dollar agreement reached between the NFL and its former players on the same issue.

Attorneys for the retired players say the settlement would include a cash payment for players who choose to participate; neurological testing and assessment for players paid for by the league; an administrative fund to pay for the costs and up to $75,000 in medical treatment for players who test positive on two or more tests.

The settlement would also set up a "Common Good Fund" available to support retired players in need, including those who did not participate in the litigation. The Forbes document said the found would be $2.5 million.