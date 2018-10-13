ISTANBUL — The Latest on missing Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

A pro-government Turkish newspaper is reporting that Turkish officials have an audio recording of the alleged killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Sabah newspaper, through which Turkish security officials have leaked much information about the case, reported Saturday that Khashoggi's Apple Watch recorded his alleged slaying at the hands of Saudi officials.

The newspaper said authorities recovered the audio from Khashoggi's iPhone and his iCloud account. The journalist had given his phones to his fiancée before entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Turkish officials have not answered queries from The Associated Press about Khashoggi's Apple Watch.

Meanwhile, Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud said Saturday that "what has been circulating about orders to kill (Khashoggi) are lies and baseless allegations against the government of the kingdom."

___

8:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump has declared the U.S. will uncover the truth about what happened to journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi, whose possible murder at Saudi hands after disappearing in Istanbul has captured worldwide attention.

Trump promised Friday to personally call Saudi Arabia's King Salman soon about "the terrible situation in Turkey."

Khashoggi, a forceful critic of the Saudi government, went missing more than a week ago after entering a Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Turkish officials have said they believe he was murdered there. U.S. officials say they are seeking answers from the Saudi government and are not yet accepting the Turkish government's conclusions.

The Saudis have called accusations that they are responsible for Khashoggi's disappearance "baseless."