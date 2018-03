FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Latest on the deadly shooting at a Florida high school (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

A judge has ordered a student accused of bringing a knife to the school where last month's shooting rampage happened held on $12,500 bond.

The bond was set Wednesday for 18-year-old Jordan Salter, who was arrested at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Investigators say Salter pulled out a knife with a 2-inch (5-centimeter) blade during a confrontation Tuesday with another student in the school cafeteria.

The SunSentinel reports that Salter's lawyer Brian Reidy called the high bond "out of control" and "ridiculous" at a hearing and blamed on fear from the school shooting that killed 17 people. Reidy says Salter's family will have difficulty making the bond.

The same judge on Tuesday imposed a $500,000 bond with numerous conditions on 18-year-old Zachary Cruz, brother of shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz. Zachary Cruz is accused of trespassing at the school.

___

10:40 a.m.

News organizations including The Associated Press are seeking additional external surveillance video depicting the law enforcement response to the shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.

A motion filed Wednesday asks a Broward County judge to determine how much video exists and whether it should be released. The motion says there were about 70 surveillance cameras at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when the massacre took place Feb. 14 and many appear to show the actions of police officers and deputies.

Last week, the Broward Sheriff's Office released a 27-minute video from some cameras showing ex-deputy Scot Peterson's actions that day. Peterson retired after he was accused of failing to respond by remaining outside the building where the shooting took place.

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz faces 34 murder and attempted murder charges in the shooting.